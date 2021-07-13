‘The celebration is still alive’, Twitter recalls India’s thrilling Natwest series final triumph in 2002

On this day 19 years ago, the NatWest series final was played between India and England. In the nail-biting 2002 match between the two rival teams which was held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, India scripted a memorable two-wicket win.

India's batting unit started strongly but tumbled, and at one stage, were reeling at 146/5 . And that's when Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who was also adjudged as the Man of the Match, played brilliant knocks to eke out a win.

On the anniversary of NatWest series final, cricket organisations, team and players are reminiscing about the special victory on Twitter. Let us take a look at some of these tweets:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of the final minutes of the match when Singh and Kaif were batting for the team. As India won the match, the then captain of Team India, Sourav Ganguly, was seen taking off his jersey and celebrating the victory.

The official handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground tweeted that the heroics of Kaif made team India win the final. Kaif had scored 87 not out off 75 balls in the match.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders also tweeted the same video and tagged Ganguly. The tweet said that Ganguly took the cricket world by storm. It added that history was witnessed 19 years ago and the celebration is still going on.

Mumbai Indians tweeted a picture of Ganguly from the final match and posed a question to its followers. The handle asked what other cricketing moment made Twitter users celebrate the way Ganguly did.

Delhi Capitals posted a picture and said that nostalgia hits hard on this day every year since 2002.