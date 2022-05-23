The captain's struggle: Misfiring skippers hurt SRH, PBKS in IPL 2022

With the Playoffs berths decided, there was little interest around Sunday night’s match – the last of the league stage of IPL 2022 – between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As things turned out, the Punjab bowlers did an excellent job to restrict Hyderabad to 157/8, and chased down the target in 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Punjab Kings

The chase summed up Punjab’s approach throughout the tournament. In the two matches before Sunday’s, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians had taken 19.4, and 19.1 overs to chase 151 and 160 against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. Despite being up against a low target (the tournament run rate across teams stands at 8.52), Punjab never hesitated to take risks, not even after they were 71/3 in the eighth over – a situation from where only a collapse could have denied them a win.

Throughout the tournament, Punjab have started their innings at a rapid pace before running out of steam. In fact, their run rate the Powerplay overs (9.11) were the best in the league stage, but in both the middle overs and at the death – in other words, for 70% of the innings – they have failed to keep up that tempo.

Table 1: Scoring rates in IPL 2022 league stage Team Overall Overs 1-6 Overs 7-16 Overs 17-20 Run rate Rank Run rate Rank Run rate Rank Run rate Rank Delhi 8.87 1 9.02 2 8.14 7 10.78 5 Rajasthan 8.82 2 8.19 3 8.30 3 11.07 3 Punjab 8.72 3 9.11 1 8.03 8 9.97 10 Lucknow 8.62 4 7.23 8 8.29 4 11.78 1 Kolkata 8.52 5 7.26 7 8.73 1 10.44 8 Hyderabad 8.42 6 7.01 10 8.51 2 10.77 6 Gujarat 8.40 7 7.67 4 7.96 9 10.68 7 Bangalore 8.35 8 7.11 9 8.19 5 11.04 4 Chennai 8.35 9 7.50 5 8.15 6 10.34 9 Mumbai 8.18 10 7.45 6 7.59 10 11.16 2

One reason behind this slump was Mayank Agarwal’s form. Agarwal scored 196 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 123. Past halfway through the league stage, Agarwal decided to drop down the order in favour of Jonny Bairstow. While Punjab benefitted from that, Agarwal did not.

Punjab had probably backed Shikhar Dhawan to play the ‘anchor’ role in the tournament as the others would come out all guns blazing. However, Dhawan scored at 123, probably about ten fewer than what he would have liked.

Punjab Kings batters in IPL 2022 Batter I R BF R/I BF/I Batter I R BF R/I BF/I Shikhar Dhawan 14 460 375 33 27 Liam Livingstone 14 437 240 31 17 Mayank Agarwal 14 196 160 14 11 Jitesh Sharma 12 234 143 20 12 Shahrukh Khan 8 117 108 15 14 Johnny Bairstow 11 253 175 23 16 Bhanuka Rajapaksa 9 206 129 23 14 Total 36 773 643 61 52 Total 46 1130 687 97 59

Dhawan batted for 27 balls per innings – a quarter of the team innings – while scoring only 33. If Punjab had their eyes set on 200, that would have left them with a lot to score. However, they still might have got there more often, had Agarwal (and Shahrukh Khan) not struggled to get going as well. The incredible hitting of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa went amiss.

Had they dropped Agarwal at some point, it might have addressed the issue. They did not, probably because they wanted to back a retained cricketer whom they had identified as captain ahead of the season.

The Punjab bowling attack, identified as the weakest of the season, faced problems as well. Their economy rate (8.61) was the third-worst of the league stage.

Punjab Kings bowlers in IPL 2022 Bowler M B R W SR Econ Arshdeep Singh 14 300 385 10 30 7.70 Kagiso Rabada 13 288 406 23 13 8.46 Rahul Chahar 13 280 360 14 20 7.71 Liam Livingstone 14 138 202 6 23 8.78 Sandeep Sharma 5 120 153 2 60 7.65 Rishi Dhawan 6 114 156 6 19 8.21 Vaibhav Arora 5 107 164 3 36 9.20 Harpreet Brar 5 96 146 4 24 9.13 Odean Smith 6 90 178 6 15 11.87 Nathan Ellis 2 36 55 3 12 9.17

Arshdeep, Rabada, and Chahar – their three main bowlers – had a reasonable season, but they had so little faith on the others that no other specialist bowler played more than five matches (Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, and Odean Smith are all-rounders).

To sum up, Punjab could have backed at least one specialist bowler more than they did. They could also have been ruthless enough to drop Agarwal at some point.

Hyderabad

If Punjab has had the third-worst economy rate of the season so far, Hyderabad has the worst. In fact, they conceded 0.16 runs an over more than Mumbai Indians, the next team on the list. The gap is the largest between any two teams this season.

Worst economy rates in IPL 2022 Team Economy Gap with next team Sunrisers Hyderabad 8.90 0.16 Mumbai Indians 8.74 0.13 Punjab Kings 8.61 0.01 Delhi Capitals 8.60 0.06 Rajasthan Royals 8.54 0.01 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8.53 0.09 Chennai Super Kings 8.44 0.10 Lucknow Super Giants 8.34 0.07 Gujarat Titans 8.27 0.01 Kolkata Knight Riders 8.26

Hyderabad, too, faced exactly the same problem as Punjab. They came into the tournament with a very strong group of pacers, but with a relatively thin spinner attack. J. Suchith stood up in Washington Sundar’s absence time and again, but they rotated their bowlers too often for comfort.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik played all 14 matches, while T. Natarajan played 11. Malik took 22 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4 and Natarajan 18 at 14.3, but both of them went for nine runs an over – more than what Hyderabad conceded in the tournament. In other words, two of Hyderabad’s three main bowlers were very expensive.

Hyderabad also had their batting problems, as exemplified by Table 1 above. Their Powerplay strike rate of 7.01 was the worst of the league stage, while they struck at a middling 10.77 in the death overs. That took the sheen off their excellent middle-overs strike rate of 8.51 – a number bettered only by the erratic Kolkata Knight Riders.

Part of Hyderabad’s Powerplay problems was Kane Williamson himself, who faced 18 balls per innings while scoring at less than a run a ball. This is the slowest by any opener with 200 runs in a single IPL season. In fact, Williamson’s is the only entry in the top ten since 2014.

Slowest openers in an IPL season (200 runs) Opener Team Season Strike rate Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 93 Graeme Smith Rajasthan Royals 2009 98 Jacques Kallis Royal Challengers Bangalore 2009 101 Parthiv Patel Chennai Super Kings 2008 102 Brendon McCullum Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 102 Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils 2009 103 Ajinkya Rahane Rajasthan Royals 2013 107 M. Vijay Delhi Daredevils 2014 108 Manvinder Bisla Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 108 Tillakaratne Dilshan Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 109

Hyderabad had retained Williamson to lead them, but the decision to pick – and back – the captain before picking the XI hurt them more than other teams. Like Agarwal, he, too, dropped down the order – but it was too late by then.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters in IPL 2022 Batter I R BF R/I BF/I Batter I R BF R/I BF/I Kane Williamson 13 216 231 17 18 Aiden Markram 14 381 274 27 20 Nicholas Pooran 14 306 212 22 15 Rahul Tripathi 14 413 261 30 19 Abhishek Sharma 14 426 320 30 23 Total 13 216 231 17 18 Total 56 1526 1067 109 76

Like Punjab, Hyderabad backed their captain more than they should have – a surprising move, given how prompt they were to sack David Warner in 2021. In 2023, they may want to pick the best possible XI ahead of every match instead of backing a captain irrespective of form and choosing ten from the rest.

Abhishek Mukherjee is the Chief Editor at CricketNews and co-author of Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town.

