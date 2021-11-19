Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'The best I’ve ever seen': Reactions to AB de Villiers retiring from all forms of cricket

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 19th, 2021
  • 14:59:13 IST

South African great AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

The veteran batsman, who stopped playing internationals in 2018, tweeted: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

"Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

"Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring more than 20,000 runs across the three formats. He scored a total of 5,162 in 184 IPL matches at a strike rate of 151.68.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mr 360's decision to retire from all cricket:

With AFP inputs

