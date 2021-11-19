'The best I’ve ever seen': Reactions to AB de Villiers retiring from all forms of cricket

South African great AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

The veteran batsman, who stopped playing internationals in 2018, tweeted: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

"Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

"Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring more than 20,000 runs across the three formats. He scored a total of 5,162 in 184 IPL matches at a strike rate of 151.68.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mr 360's decision to retire from all cricket:

To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021

The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360 Thankyou 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021

Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you 😊 Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket 👏 https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐 https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021

Congratulations on a fabulous career @ABdeVilliers17 . One of the true modern day greats and an inspiration for so many. Wish you the very best in your second innings. https://t.co/0bXPXhJCMz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2021

The thought of ABD not playing cricket, not a happy one! Thank you for making this game of cricket even more beautiful while playing @ABdeVilliers17 #retirement — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 19, 2021

Not seeing AB De Villiers from IPL 2022 won't disappoint me that much, neither realising that there will be no AB to rescue RCB and take them to a win in crunch games. The thing will disappoint me the most is AB retiring without an IPL trophy to his name, he gave his everything. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021

"ABD, ABD, ABD!" This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans. The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17!#ThankYouABDeVilliers (Video credit: @sumitnawde) pic.twitter.com/RPI4aJoqxC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 19, 2021

Cricket will miss @ABdeVilliers17. In 2008, those magic hands and bat helped South Africa to chase down 414 against Australia in Perth. What a player he was, one of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/iueDrw1fpH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2021

With AFP inputs