That defeat crushed whole side's confidence for next four years: Kapil Dev on 1986 loss to Pakistan

The India-Pakistan encounters are always high on intensity. One of these clashes took place in 1986 when Javed Miandad stole away a win from India after he struck a last-ball six in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev, during a conversation with Wasim Akram on the Frenemies on Star Sports, revealed how that defeat against Pakistan crushed the side's confidence for the next four years.

“That famous game, where you (India) were on course to score 270. But then, I got three quick wickets and you eventually scored 245,” Akram said.

"We thought we should have 12-13 runs to defend in the last over of the match. It was a very difficult task, almost impossible in those times," Kapil Dev replied.

"When the last over came, we went to Chetan. To this day, I still feel it wasn't his mistake. They needed 4 runs on the last ball and we decided that it would be a low yorker. There was no other alternative. He tried his best, we all tried. It turned out to be a low full-toss. Miandad kept his backfoot intact and connected it. Even when we remember that today, we can't sleep. That defeat crushed the whole side's confidence for the next four years. It was very difficult to make a comeback from there," he added.

India and Pakistan will now lock horns with each other on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai.

The last time the two sides played each other was in the 2021 T20 World Cup and The Men in Blue suffered a defeat against the neighbours. This was the first instance when a Pakistan side had defeated India in World Cup match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.