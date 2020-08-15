Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Thanks for everything’: Virat Kohli and others pay tribute to MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina as iconic duo announce retirement

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 15th, 2020
  • 22:11:48 IST

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, two of India's stalwarts over the last decade-and-a-half, called it quits from international cricket on Saturday.

At 7.29 pm, Dhoni broke the news on his Instagram handle and Raina followed suit soon after. Dhoni and Raina, both of whom play for Chennai Super Kings, are set to return to their roles as captain and vice-captain of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in September.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the players' departure to the UAE next week.

His last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year.

One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

Ever since he went on a sabbatical after that match, speculation raged over his future but he stoically avoided a response for over a year.

Raina, who has played over 300 matches for India across formats, last represented the Men in Blue in July 2018 during India's tour of England.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the retirement news:

Thala and Chinna Thala bow out in style!

 

The legend in Dhoni will remain forever!

Words of praise from one legend to another!

Dhoni: A true leader, on and off the field!

Certainly an inspiration to people of all ages!

Captain heaps praise on Raina too!

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: August 15, 2020 22:11:48 IST

