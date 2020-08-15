'Thanks for everything’: Virat Kohli and others pay tribute to MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina as iconic duo announce retirement

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, two of India's stalwarts over the last decade-and-a-half, called it quits from international cricket on Saturday.

At 7.29 pm, Dhoni broke the news on his Instagram handle and Raina followed suit soon after. Dhoni and Raina, both of whom play for Chennai Super Kings, are set to return to their roles as captain and vice-captain of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in September.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the players' departure to the UAE next week.

His last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year.

One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

Ever since he went on a sabbatical after that match, speculation raged over his future but he stoically avoided a response for over a year.

Raina, who has played over 300 matches for India across formats, last represented the Men in Blue in July 2018 during India's tour of England.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the retirement news:

Thala and Chinna Thala bow out in style!

Where #Thala goes #ChinnaThala follows. Great fun watching you play @ImRaina. All those unforgettable performances..... Well played. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

The legend in Dhoni will remain forever!

Words of praise from one legend to another!

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Dhoni: A true leader, on and off the field!

When you lead without saying, get the best with out asking, build a team without meetings ,be humble when others crumble and an epitome of simplicity ...you are @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EhC0yFhbOX — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020

Certainly an inspiration to people of all ages!

You have been such an inspiration to every sports person. Made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievements. Thanks for all the great & miraculous memories Mahi bhai. Have a happy retirement & very best wishes for your second innings @msdhoni #Dhoni #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/ub8baziDna — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 15, 2020

Captain heaps praise on Raina too!

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

With inputs from PTI