'Thank you Dhoni': Twitter reacts as World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni completes 15 years of international cricket
MS Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh, and went on to amass 17,266 runs across all formats for India
New Delhi: World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket.
Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. Although he did not witness a good start to his international career, Dhoni did go on to amass 17,266 runs across all formats for India.
Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, has brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1983.
Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the ICC World T20 title and the Champions Trophy in 2013. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs.
However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Dhoni completing 15 years in the game:
With inputs from ANI.
Updated Date:
Dec 23, 2019 20:16:01 IST
