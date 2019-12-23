New Delhi: World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket.

Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. Although he did not witness a good start to his international career, Dhoni did go on to amass 17,266 runs across all formats for India.

Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, has brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1983.

Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the ICC World T20 title and the Champions Trophy in 2013. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs.

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Dhoni completing 15 years in the game:



OnThisDay, in 2004 Dhoni scored a golden duck in his debut, After that he never looked back And he took Just 38 INNINGS to become NO1 PLAYER IN ICC RANKING Innings - 38

Runs - 1372

Average - 52.76

4's - 120

6's - 44

100's - 2

50's - 8

Still a world record#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/q5eXVOayjL — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) December 23, 2019

A man came and inspired millions of peoples and still inspiring this younger generation.Received loads of Criticism but only spoke thru his performances and kept his calmness throughout his carrer.Congrats @msdhoni bhai on completing 15 yrs. #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/wTpgZJYvPe — Prashant Pareek (@prashant_7_) December 23, 2019

Cricket

└ INDIA

└ MS Dhoni

└ Potential replacements

└⚠ Folder empty 1⃣5⃣ years ago, we learnt to play the Mahi way! #SaddaPunjab #15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/N3yIP3NR4e — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 23, 2019

Matches : 538

Not Outs : 142 ⚔️

Runs : 17266

Average : 44.95

Hundreds : 16

Fifties : 108

Fours : 1486️

Sixes : 359

Dismissals : 829

Catches : 634

Stumpings : 195

ICC Trophies : 3

IPL Trophies : 3

CLT20 Trophies : 2️️#15YearsOfDhonism #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/9DsEAfGi9o — DREAM11 EXPERT AMIT (@DREAM11EXPERTAM) December 23, 2019

Thank You Dhoni for teaching us to never lose hope in negative situations and successively inspiring us to be better 🙏🏻#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/iJk925FaAb — Pranjal™ ❤️ (@Offl_MSDian) December 22, 2019

With inputs from ANI.

