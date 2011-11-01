Test cricket isn’t just about aggression: Yuvraj

Every time Yuvraj Singh is injured or out of form, his place in the Test side is brought into question. Some would argue that it isn’t fair. But others would point to his Test average of 35.60 after 35 Tests – lower than his average in ODIs and wonder why India still persists with him in Tests, especially the ones that are played ‘away’ from home.

In the time that he is away, a junior emerges from the sidelines, scores some big runs or impresses with his temperament and suddenly everyone believes that the youngster deserves a go ahead of the left-hander from Punjab.

But starting with the Test series against West Indies, the World Cup’s man-of-the-tournament wants to change all that. He realises that a good run against the West Indies, which is entirely possible, followed by a good tour of Australia, which is a completely different prospect, can ensure that when the selection committee sits down in the future to pick a Test team, there will never be a question mark in front of his name.

“There are times when I am too aggressive in Test cricket. I play too many shots and give it away when I really should be looking to make it count,” said Yuvraj, at a function where he was announced as Puma’s brand ambassador. “At the Test level, so much depends on shot selection and that is something I am trying to work on.”

“It’s the right time to focus on my Test career,” he further added. “I want to be remembered as a good batsman in the longer format of the game. I have always tried to give my best shot whenever on the field but unfortunately injury issues were there. In the upcoming series against West Indies and Australia, I want to score big and make a mark in the Test format. I want to restructure my Test career and I'll raise the bar this time. The graph needs to keep going higher.”

But India’s recent experiences in Test cricket have shown that it’s easier said than done. But Yuvraj says the team remains confident.

“I think in the last few years India has done very well in Test cricket. It was unfortunate that we lost 4-0 in England but half the team was injured. When we have a full team, I’m sure the results will be different. I’m looking forward to the West Indies series. It is an important series for us. We can take the confidence to Australia here doing well here.”

Of course, there is this small matter of India never having won a Test series in Australia. But Yuvraj is pretty sure that if the youngsters can emulate the seniors then India can do well.

“The conditions will be different but important thing is that we have to play good cricket. There will be more bounce. We know that. But most of the players play the bouncing ball well. Sachin (Tendulkar), Rahul (Dravid) and (VVS) Laxman have done very well in Australia. Its time for youngsters to learn from them, do well against the West Indies and take the confidence to Australia,” he said.

The competition for the middle order doesn’t worry him. He knows that ‘when he’s playing well, he can walk into the side.’ The series against the West Indies gives him a good opportunity to do that -- especially with Chris Gayle missing in batting action.

“Gayle has scared all bowlers in T20. It’s unfortunate that a guy like Chris Gayle is not playing international cricket. Its been lovely to interact with him. (If he doesn't feature in the series) it will be very unfortunate to not have him. But of course, my challenge will be against the fast bowlers.”

While the batsmen will focus on the West Indian fast bowlers, all eyes on the Indian side will be on the spinners. With Harbhajan out of the team, the likes of R Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha and Rahul Sharma have a golden opportunity to shine.

Yuvraj has captained Rahul Sharma during the IPL and believes that the youngster has a lot of potential.

“I think he's been great for Pune Warriors. Whenever I have given him the ball, he's got me wickets. He’s been economical. I hope he does well. If you have the best talent you should play them irrespective of how much domestic cricket they have played,” he said. “You can’t say he is in the Anil Kumble mould but his bowling action is somewhat like him though.”

As for Harbhajan, Yuvraj has just one message for him: “If you are the best no one can stop you from getting back into the team.”