Test cricket is the ultimate form of game: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag’s reverence for Test cricket is not surprising, for his exploits in the format are next to none. In the upcoming episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18, India’s most uncomplicated and destructive opener says Test cricket is here to stay.

In an international career spanning over a decade, Sehwag compiled 8,586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8,273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33. “In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket.”

The former India batsman says if Rishabh Pant only played white-ball cricket, no one would remember him as much.

“If he goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names,” says Sehwag.

While shorter formats have been lucrative and offer instant gratification, Sehwag feels 99% of the players in the IPL would want to play Test cricket. “Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books,” Sehwag says.

The Nawab of Najafgarh also speaks about his penchant for hitting boundaries on the first ball. “Many, including Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did,” admits Sehwag, who is 2nd in the list of batsmen with most fours in an innings in both Tests and ODIs. “I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery.”

Watch the second part of Virender Sehwag’s interview on ‘Home of Heroes’ on Sports18 tonight at 7:00 PM.

