First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
IND in NZ Jan 28, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 28, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Teenager Rohit Paudel surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi as Nepal thrash UAE to level ODI series

Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international fifty on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 146 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's previous mark.

Agence France-Presse, Jan 27, 2019 10:07:42 IST

Dubai: Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international fifty on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 146 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's previous mark.

File image of Nepal's Rohit Paudel. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

File image of Nepal's Rohit Paudel. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

He is also the youngest man to score a one-day international half-century, beating Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 37-ball century in an incredible first innings against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days.

Indian legend Tendulkar scored his maiden Test fifty when 16 years and 213 days old.

Paudel stroked a 58-ball 55 as Nepal, one of cricket's rising forces, thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 145 runs in the second ODI at Dubai.

Fellow teenager, the 18-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane, claimed 4-24 with his leg-spin as Nepal bowled out their hosts for just 97 in an ill-fated chase of 243 to win.

Paudel was, however, a fair way off the record for all internationals, with South African women's player Johmari Logtenburg having scored fifties in both Test and ODI cricket as a 14-year-old.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 10:07:42 IST

Tags : Cricket, Nepal, Nepal Cricket Team, Rohit Paudel, Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Lamichchane, Shahid Afridi, SportsTracker, UAE, UAE Cricket Team

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all