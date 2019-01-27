Teenager Rohit Paudel surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi as Nepal thrash UAE to level ODI series
Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international fifty on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 146 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's previous mark.
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
From Firstpost Print: Former AAP polling agent and techie explains why EVMs can't be scammed
-
Politics is a drug and BJP's Ruby Phugat Yadav is high on it: Ex-beauty queen has eyes on South Delhi Lok Sabha seat
-
Narendra Modi’s Bollywood blitz, and a bandwagon of political films begs the question: Are we citizens or fans?
-
Brazil dam collapse: Toll in Brumadinho 'tragedy' rises to 40; at least 300 missing as rains hamper search
-
Neelesh Misra on navigating fiction and fact: 'Journalism helped in striking the right balance in my storytelling'
-
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened review — Netflix docu is as entertaining as it's insightful
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Australian Open 2019: World No 1 Novak Djokovic demolishes Rafael Nadal in straight sets to clinch record seventh title
-
उज्ज्वला योजना के तहत करीब 6 करोड़ गरीब लोगों को LPG कनेक्शन मिला: कोच्चि में पीएम मोदी
-
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: क्या विपक्ष वाकई नरेंद्र मोदी को रोकना चाहता है?
-
LIVE Updates: उज्ज्वला योजना से गरीब लोगों को लाभ मिला- पीएम मोदी
-
प्रियंका गांधी Bipolarity से ग्रसित, कोई नहीं जानता कब किसकी कर देंगी पिटाई: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
-
अफगानिस्तान में शांति लाने की कोशिश सिर्फ एक सियासी स्टंट है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Dubai: Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international fifty on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 146 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's previous mark.
File image of Nepal's Rohit Paudel. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
He is also the youngest man to score a one-day international half-century, beating Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 37-ball century in an incredible first innings against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days.
Indian legend Tendulkar scored his maiden Test fifty when 16 years and 213 days old.
Paudel stroked a 58-ball 55 as Nepal, one of cricket's rising forces, thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 145 runs in the second ODI at Dubai.
Fellow teenager, the 18-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane, claimed 4-24 with his leg-spin as Nepal bowled out their hosts for just 97 in an ill-fated chase of 243 to win.
Paudel was, however, a fair way off the record for all internationals, with South African women's player Johmari Logtenburg having scored fifties in both Test and ODI cricket as a 14-year-old.
Updated Date:
Jan 27, 2019 10:07:42 IST
Also See
MS Dhoni still world's best ODI finisher, Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards, says Ian Chappell
Ravi Shastri says he will 'punch back' if criticism towards Indian team is agenda-driven and not constructive
Big man Ravi Shastri may be at times obstinate, boorish but deserves his even bigger legacy