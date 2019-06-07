First Cricket
Team India scheduled to travel to New Zealand for month-long tour in early 2020

India will travel to New Zealand early next year for a tour which will begin with a five-match Twenty20 series and conclude with a two-Test series.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2019 20:36:51 IST

The T20I series will begin from 24 January and will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The two Test matches will be played in Wellington (21 to 25 February) and Christchurch (29 February to 4 March).

New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot during the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

India had toured New Zealand earlier this year, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20Is 1-2. AP

The T20I series will begin from 24 January and will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The two Test matches will be played in Wellington (21 to 25 February) and Christchurch (29 February to 4 March).

NZC chief executive David White said the second Twenty20, slated for 26 January — part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park — is still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland Council.

"This is a notified consent process and I had really encouraged the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game, which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion," White said in an NZC statement.

Ahead of the India tour, New Zealand will compete with England, playing five T20s and two Tests — the first at Bay Oval, which will become New Zealand's ninth Test venue.

The Black Caps will then be hosted by Australia in a three-Test series from 12 December to 7 January.

After the India series, New Zealand will again return to Australia to play three ODIs from 13 to 20 March, before featuring in a three-ODI series at home from 24 to 29 March.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 20:36:51 IST

