Team India scheduled to travel to New Zealand for month-long tour in early 2020
India will travel to New Zealand early next year for a tour which will begin with a five-match Twenty20 series and conclude with a two-Test series.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Wellington: India will travel to New Zealand early next year for a tour which will begin with a five-match Twenty20 series and conclude with a two-Test series.
India had toured New Zealand earlier this year, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20Is 1-2. AP
The T20I series will begin from 24 January and will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The two Test matches will be played in Wellington (21 to 25 February) and Christchurch (29 February to 4 March).
NZC chief executive David White said the second Twenty20, slated for 26 January — part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park — is still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland Council.
"This is a notified consent process and I had really encouraged the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game, which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion," White said in an NZC statement.
Ahead of the India tour, New Zealand will compete with England, playing five T20s and two Tests — the first at Bay Oval, which will become New Zealand's ninth Test venue.
The Black Caps will then be hosted by Australia in a three-Test series from 12 December to 7 January.
After the India series, New Zealand will again return to Australia to play three ODIs from 13 to 20 March, before featuring in a three-ODI series at home from 24 to 29 March.
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2019 20:36:51 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar hit on right arm during net session, update on injury awaited
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Familiar issues re-emerge as India's English summer begins on jarring note against New Zealand in warm-up
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult says New Zealand will take confidence from their win over India in warm-up match