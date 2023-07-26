Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Team India asks BCCI not to book night flights after long wait at Trinidad airport: Report

Team India's flight from Trinidad to Barbados after the end of the second Test was delayed for multiple hours late in the night.

Team India has asked for a day off after the flight delay. AP

The Indian cricket team is reportedly unhappy over the travel plans from Trinidad to Barbados and has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to book flights for late night. The request was raised after Team India’s flight for travelling from Trinidad, after the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies, to Barbados for the ODIs was delayed for four hours late in the night.

Team India was supposed to take a 11 PM flight from Trinidad to Barbados but the flight took off only by 3 AM and players reached their destination by 5 AM, as per a report in The Indian Express.

As a result, the team management has asked BCCI for no further night flights and has also requested a day off from practice.

“They had left the hotel by 8:40 pm for the airport and had to wait for a long time at the airport. The team management has requested us to book a morning flight instead of late night flights as players want some rest post game. The BCCI has agreed to it and is planning to revise the next schedule,” a source in the BCCI told the newspaper.

The three-match ODI series starts in Barbados on 27 July. The team will be travelling back to Trinidad after the first Two ODIs. The first T20I will also take place in Trinidad with the next two matches in Guayana. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Lauderhill in Florida, US.

Squad for Ireland tour

The report also said that India will be picking a second string side for the Ireland tour in August where Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20Is. The players who are part of the ODI World Cup plans would be given a rest.

Published on: July 26, 2023 13:39:09 IST

