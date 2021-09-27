Team India and England to play one Test in UK in summer of 2022, says report

There is good news for cricket fans as Team India and England are all set to play one Test in England which will take place in the summer of 2022. The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) have reportedly confirmed plans for the same.

This big development has come after the fifth India-England Test was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak amid the Team India camp.

As per ESPNCricinfo, there is still no confirmation whether the match will be a standalone game or to complete the series that commenced in August this year. But reports suggest that the match will avert the majority of financial losses that have been incurred by the ECB due to the abandonment of the game.

However, earlier discussions on the same had included a possibility of a Test that would be replaced by two T20Is. As Team India will already be in the UK next year for a white-ball tour, there are possibilities that it could be considered as the fifth and final Test of the uncompleted series.

For the unversed, the first four Tests of the series resulted in top-class cricket from both teams. Team India was denied a genuine shot at winning the Test after rain took over at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Following that, Virat Kohli and Co registered a memorable win in the second Test at Lord's by picking up all 10 England wickets on the final day. They won the game by 151 runs and took home a 1-0 lead.

In the third game, England hit back instantly at Headingley by thrashing India by an innings along with 76 runs to level the series. Later, Team India regained the lead and headed the series with 2-1 after clinching the fourth Test by 157 runs at The Oval.