Tata Steel Chess: Viswanathan Anand crashes through Jeffery Xiong's defence to register first victory in tournament
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Friday crashed through the defences of Jeffery Xiong of United States to secure his first victory in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd ODI at Rajkot: Jadeja breaks second-wicket stand as gets Finch stumped
-
Piyush Goyal backtracks on his statement against Amazon; says govt welcomes all types of investments in India
-
Aligarh Muslim University teachers should turn crisis into opportunity; young minds must be coaxed out of fear, writes AMU professor
-
What's in a name? Love Aaj Kal borrows its title from the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film; Is it a sequel, reboot or reimagining?
-
The revolution will be archived: How a nation's turmoil will be recorded for posterity
-
Donald Trump's impeachment trial opens as new Ukraine revelations emerge; US senators vow 'impartial justice'
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Debut an opportunity for Indian hockey team to get much-needed competition against stiff opposition
-
BJP Candidate List Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Vijender Gupta, ex-AAP MLA Kapil Mishra among 57 named; 11 SC and four woman candidates included
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Eindhoven: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Friday crashed through the defences of Jeffery Xiong of United States to secure his first victory in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament that moved to the iconic Eindhoven Soccer Stadium for a day.
File image of Viswanathan Anand. Reuters
The change of venue as part of the 'chess-on-tour' turned out to be a good omen for Anand who had been struggling thus far with one loss and three draws. The Indian was relentless in the round four match as he came up with some highly creative chess.
It was a French Defense Winawer varation wherein none of the players castled throughout the game. Anand launched a kingside attack pretty early with his white pieces and enjoyed spatial advantage in the middle game.
Xiong defended tenaciously but in the end, Anand found a crucial central breakthrough after which the resulting rook and pawns endgame was a walk in the park.
Anand moved to joint sixth spot with 2.5 points on a day that saw Firouzja Alireza scoring a sensational victory over super-solid Anish Giri of Holland.
The Iranian, who is playing under FIDE flag currently, joined overnight leader Wesley So of United States in lead on 3.5 points and these two enjoy a half-point lead over nearest rivals Vladislav Artemiev of Russia, Fabiano Caruana of United States and Jorden Van Foreest of Holland.
Anand is next in standings now along with world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland, Dubov Daniil of Russia and Xiong on 2.5 points each.
Anish Giri slipped to 11th spot along with Nikita Vituigov of Russia on two points, Yu Yangyi of China is in 13th spot on 1.5 points and Kovalev stands last with just one point in his bag. Eight rounds still remain in the marathon event among 14 players.
Firouzja dented Anish Giri's pawn structure in the middle game arising out of a Queen's gambit declined. Even though he had his chances, Firouzja was never really winning till the 40th move when Giri suddenly blundered and found himself in a lost endgame.
The form of Magnus Carlsen remained a concern even though he played his 112th game without a loss. Daniil Dubov has worked with Carlsen many times and he did not let much happen to his position against the world champion.
In the Challengers section, Surya Shekhar Ganguly played out a draw with David Anton Gujjaro of Spain to stay in joint lead on 3.5 points out of a possible five but the other Indian, Nihal Sarin suffered a defeat at the hands of Lucas Van Foreest of Holland to remain on 2.5 points.
Results of Round 4 Masters: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 3) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5); Viswanathan Anand (Ind, 2.5) beat Jeffery Xiong (USA, 2.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 1.5) drew with Nikita Vituigov (Rus, 2); Firouza Alireza (Fid, 3.5) beat Anish Giri (Ned, 2); (Blr, 1) drew with Wesley So (USA, 3.5).
Challengers: Jan Smeets (Ned, 3) beat Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 2.5); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 3.5) beat Anton Smirnov (Aus, 1.5); Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 3.5) beat Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 1.5); David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 3) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 3.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2.5); Nihal Sarin (Ind, 2.5) lost to Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 3); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 2.5) beat Max Warmerdam (Ned, 1).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 17, 2020 18:36:11 IST
Also See
Tata Steel Masters: Fifth seed Vishwanathan Anand takes on elite field; Magnus Carlsen eyes world record in Dutch hamlet
Tata Steel Masters: Viswanathan Anand plays out draw with Anish Giri, shares 11th spot after just one point from three games
Tata Steel Masters: Viswanathan Anand suffers defeat against USA's Wesley So in second round