IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB head to head Records, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have had a very ordinary season so far in the Indian Premier League. They will need to fire in this crunch game for their respective sides when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 8 May.

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, have lost three successive matches and will need to get back to their winning ways if they want to be in contention for the playoffs. So far, they have 10 points in 10 matches and are part of the mid-table muddle.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their losing streak with a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last contest. While their batting is still underperforming, their bowling has kept them in the playoffs race. However, the onus is now on the top order to give the side starts so that the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell can go for the kill in the death overs.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Total – 21

SunRisers Hyderabad – 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 8

No result - 1

SRH vs RCB previous game

In the last match between these two sides, SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, India.

Last five results:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 4 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 Wickets

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

