Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, Venue, Date, Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle it out with the Punjab Kings in perhaps the only match that is a dead rubber by all counts in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This fixture will take place on Sunday, 22 May, at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma have been awesome with the bat and now without the services of Kane Williamson, these batters will need to continue with their momentum. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead the side and he has been superb all season with this length and control.

Punjab, on the other hand, will be glad about the performances of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Shikhar Dhawan. Also, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have combined pretty well, especially in the death overs.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be played?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be held?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match start?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRH vs PBKS clash will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh

