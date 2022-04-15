Tata IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR Head to Head Records, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back after two losses with wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the next 2 games. They now take on Kolkata Knight Riders – a side that has managed three wins out of five matches and are placed second on the IPL 2022 points table.

After a bumper start to their campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled with their death bowling and top-order batting. While Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy have been solid, the other bowlers including Pat Cummins and Andre Russell would aim for improvement. Batting is a bigger concern for them. Ajinkya Rahane has struggled as an opener and Nitish Rana has not been consistent.

On the other hand, SRH have found some good momentum in their last couple of games – their batting is led by the top order and they have been fairly dominant. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is good with the new ball and the decision to include Marco Jansen has been a good one.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total matches player – 21

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 14

SRH vs KKR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won in super over

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

SunRisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

SRH vs KKR Probable XIs:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

