Tata IPL 2022: SRH vs CSK Head to head Records, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Chennai Super Kings

The second face-off in this Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will take place at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association on Sunday, 1 May.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their winning journey after beating CSK in the initial phase of the tournament. The team failed to use their bowlers to defend 155 runs, leading SRH to win the match by 8 wickets.

The in-form Hyderabad-based franchise lost their last fixture in a high-scoring thriller against Gujrat Titans. The batting unit performed well to post a 190-plus score. But SRH's bowling unit could not restrict Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan from finishing off the innings. However, they are still holding the fourth spot on the points tally, with wins in five out of eight encounters so far.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are still searching for the momentum that they are known for. They failed to chase 188 runs down in their last game. Ambati Rayudu was the only man to shore up their innings but could not take his team past the winning post. For, Chennai, the clash against SRH is a must-win to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

Let’s have a look at the numbers, head-to-head numbers between SRH and CSK:

Head-to-Head record between SRH and CSK:

Total: 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 05

Chennai Super Kings: 12

SRH vs CSK previous game:

In the last match between these two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Last five results:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 runs

SRH vs CSK Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen/Sean Abbott, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius/Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

