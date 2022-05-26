Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Coverage, venue, date

Royal Challengers Bangalore trumped Lucknow Super Giants in a pulsating contest at the Eden Gardens and they will now take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad for a spot in the finals.

RCB were powered by a superb century from Rajat Patidar which helped them pip LSG by 14 runs. They now head into this game with some great momentum after winning four out their last five matches and could pose a big threat to the Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will need a far better effort from their bowlers after they lost their last encounter against Gujarat Titans. They will be put under pressure by RCB’s batting order and once again the focus will be Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to pile up the runs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be played?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match start?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match on TV and online?

The RR vs RCB IPL Qualifier 2 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The Qualifier 2 match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar.

