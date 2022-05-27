Tata IPL 2022 - RR vs RCB Head to head Records, Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 on Friday at 7:30 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will clash with the Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.
RCB were disciplined in the eliminator against LSG and won the game by 14 runs. It was set up by a brilliant century by Rajat Patidar and then Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel closed the game with some excellent bowling in the death overs.
RR, on the other hand, were good against the Gujarat Titans but failed to land the knockout punch as their bowlers were off the boil, especially in the death overs. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler shone with the bat, but there are few creaks in the bowling department. Prasidh Krishna has started to leak runs and Chahal too was taken apart by the Gujarat batters. They need to be far better against RCB.
Take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:
RR vs RCB Head-to-Head:
RR vs RCB previous game
In the last match between these two sides, Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in Pune.
Last five results:
Rajasthan Royals won by 29 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 Wickets
RR vs RCB Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
IPL Playoff Qualification: Of the 10 teams that entered IPL 2022, only Gujarat Titans have booked their spot in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are out of contention.
