Tata IPL 2022: RR vs CSK Head to Head Records, Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Record Against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday and this is a match that holds a lot of importance for Rajasthan Royals, since a win here will see them reach the second spot heading into the playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals, under Sanju Samson, have 16 points and a win here will bolster their spot at the top of the points table. However, a defeat here will see a possible three-way tie with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated, but they would be keen to go out with a win and pose some problems to Rajasthan Royals.
It remains interesting to see how this match pans out considering Rajasthan Royals would be keen to win it and move to the playoffs while Chennai Super Kings will be keen to spoil their party.
Let's take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:
RR vs CSK Head-to-Head:
RR vs CSK previous game
In the last match between these two sides, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi.
Last five results:
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won by 45 runs
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
Rajasthan Royals won by 16 runs
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR vs CSK Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
