Tata IPL 2022 - RCB Vs SRH Head to head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The second match of Saturday’s doubleheader will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides will be looking to continue their winning run when they meet at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

SRH are high on confidence after four successive wins. After a bumpy start in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kane Williamson-led team has bounced back in style.

Their bowling attack boasts of lethal pacers like Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kumar and Malik scalped 7 wickets between themselves in the last fixture. As for batting, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran are all in form.

For RCB, the form of Virat Kohli remains a concern. While skipper Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed are in good form, the Bangalore-based franchise need their former skipper to step up and score some runs. Du Plessis scored 96 in RCB’s last match and he would be looking to carry forward the momentum. As for the side's bowling attack, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel have been great with the ball recently.

The match could very well come down to which side bowls better at the Brabourne.

As the two teams get ready to battle it out, here is look at the head-to-head numbers between RCB and SRH:

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Total games: 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Tie: 1

Last game:

In their previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Last 5 matches:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 4 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nicholas Pooran, , Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen

