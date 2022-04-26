Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 - RCB vs RR Head to head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

Tata IPL 2022 - RCB vs RR Head to head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

  • April 26th, 2022
  • 10:50:44 IST

The spotlight will firmly be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday (May 26). The RCB vs RR match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and Kohli will be hoping that it brings him luck.

The former India and RCB captain has registered two back-to-back golden ducks in RCB's last two encounters. He is yet to register a half-century in this edition of the cash-rich league. With a highest score of 48 and only 119 runs in 8 matches, Kohli is in desperate need of a big score not only for RCB's sake for his own confidence too.

He will have his task cut out against the likes of Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. To give Kohli some breathing space, the RCB management might think of sending him as an opener instead of Anuj Rawat.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis too has blown hot and cold in this IPL but his form right at the top will be very crucial for RCB.

As far as Rajasthan Royals are concerned, they have functioned like a well-oiled machine with brilliant performances from Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head:

Total – 25
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 13
Rajasthan Royals – 10
No Result - 2

RCB vs RR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: April 26, 2022 10:50:44 IST

