Tata IPL 2022 - RCB vs PBKS Head to head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Much will be at stake when Royal Challengers Bangalore face Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. RCB are currently at the fourth spot with 14 points in 12 matches.

If they win their remaining two games then they will have a very good chance of making finishing in the top two and have two cracks at reaching the final. But if they lose both of their matches then have the risk of getting eliminated. One win will more or less guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

The equation is slightly different for Punjab Kings. They have almost no chance of finishing in the top two but if they can win all of their remaining three matches then they can definitely stand a chance to book a spot in the playoffs. Unlike Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, PBKS still have their fate in their own hands.

PBKS can draw confidence from their past performances against RCB. In the last 5 encounters between these two sides, PBKS hav emerged victorious in four of those.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record

Total Matches: 29

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13

Punjab Kings: 16

No Result: 0

Last encounter

In the last match between these two sides, Punjab Kings got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in Mumbai in the early part of this season.

Last 5 matches

Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs

Punjab Kings by 34 runs

Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 97 runs

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

