Tata IPL 2022: RCB Vs MI Head to Head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking for their third consecutive win as they take on Mumbai Indians on 9 April (Saturday). The clash will be held at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MI will be looking for their first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League after successive losses against the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last outing, their bowling was pulverised by KKR's Pat Cummins.

The team needs to perform far better when they take on a confident RCB. For starters, captain Rohit Sharma has to be more consistent – so far he has scores of 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three matches and their side looks very solid. They will further be bolstered with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell and Sherfane Rutherford could make way for the Australian hitter.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have been superb in the middle order and now, the side needs Virat Kohli to fire up and score runs.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between RCB and MI:

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head:



Total – 29

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 11

Mumbai Indians – 17

Draw- 1 (Bangalore won in Super Over)

RCB vs MI previous game



In the last match between these two sides Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:



Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 54 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 2 Wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets

Match Tied; Royal Challengers Bangalore won in Super Over

Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets

RCB vs MI Probable XIs:



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

