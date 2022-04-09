Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022: RCB Vs MI Head to Head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

Cricket

Tata IPL 2022: RCB Vs MI Head to Head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

  • FP Trending
  • April 9th, 2022
  • 9:32:32 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking for their third consecutive win as they take on Mumbai Indians on 9 April (Saturday). The clash will be held at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MI will be looking for their first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League after successive losses against the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last outing, their bowling was pulverised by KKR's Pat Cummins.

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians enter to the field of play during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022 Photo by Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for IPL

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians enter to the field of play during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022
Photo by Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for IPL

The team needs to perform far better when they take on a confident RCB. For starters, captain Rohit Sharma has to be more consistent – so far he has scores of 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three matches and their side looks very solid. They will further be bolstered with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell and Sherfane Rutherford could make way for the Australian hitter.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have been superb in the middle order and now, the side needs Virat Kohli to fire up and score runs.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between RCB and MI:

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head:

Total – 29
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 11

Mumbai Indians – 17
Draw- 1 (Bangalore won in Super Over)

RCB vs MI previous game

In the last match between these two sides Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 54 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 2 Wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets

Match Tied; Royal Challengers Bangalore won in Super Over

Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets

RCB vs MI Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c),  Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 09:32:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Was lucky to see how MS Dhoni's brain works, says Faf du Plessis
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Was lucky to see how MS Dhoni's brain works, says Faf du Plessis

RCB will take on Punjab Kings in their IPL opener in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2022: With momentum on their side, Rajasthan face RCB in battle of Royals
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: With momentum on their side, Rajasthan face RCB in battle of Royals

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Head to head Record, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Head to head Record, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 6 April.