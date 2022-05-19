Tata IPL 2022: RCB vs GT head to head records, Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Gujarat Titans for the second time in this ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 19 May. While Gujarat Titans have already confirmed their place in the top 2, it is a must-win game for the Faf du Plessis-led side to stay alive in the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a comprehensive win against Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter. They successfully chased down 134, losing only 3 wickets in the process. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a loss in a high-scoring clash against Punjab Kings. The Bangalore-based franchise fell 54 runs short of the 210-run target.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head:

Match played: 01

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 00

Gujarat Titans: 01

No result: 00

RCB vs GT Previous Game Result:

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April 2022.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Gujarat snatched a comfortable win. Batting first, RCB put up a target of 171 runs. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar smashed half- centuries, scoring 58 off 53 and 52 off 32 respectively for Bangalore. In reply, the GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Subhman Gill stitched a 50-run partnership and gave their side a strong start. In the end, David Miller’s 39 and Rahul Tewatia’s 43 helped the Titans to win the match by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.