Tata IPL 2022: RCB vs CSK head to head records, Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in familiar territory – after a blazing start, they have lost momentum and now are under pressure to win all their remaining matches if they are to make it to the playoffs.

They take on the Chennai Super Kings, a side that found momentum with a win in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to hang on to their slender chance of making it to the playoffs with another win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni took over the captaincy mantle, and with their opening combination hitting their range, this match could well be a toss-up between how they respond to RCB’s well-rounded bowling attack.

There will be focus on Virat Kohli, who notched up his first half-century in the last match against Gujarat Titans, but will need to increase his scoring rate for RCB to benefit. Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, was sensational against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will be a big threat for RCB bowling.

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

RCB vs CSK head-to-head:

Total – 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 9

Chennai Super Kings – 20

No Result – 1

RCB vs CSK previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune, India.

Last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 69 Runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 8 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 37 runs

RCB vs CSK probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh/Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.