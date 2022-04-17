Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings eked out a 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last fixture of the Indian Premier League. This should keep them high on confidence when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad on 17 April.

Both sides have three wins in five matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad too have been brilliant in their recent contests. After losing their first couple of games, the Kane Williamson-led team has bounced back to notch up three consecutive wins.

In the last game, SRH beat Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively by 7 wickets due to Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram's (68*) splendid knocks. Umran Malik and T Natarajan were also in good form in the last fixture and made the side more lethal.

On paper, Punjab Kings look a more solid unit – they have depth in batting order while Sunrisers Hyderabad are reliant on the top four-five batters. Hyderabad’s bowling looks well-balanced, but they lack a quality spinner.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head:



Total – 18

Punjab Kings – 6

SunRisers Hyderabad – 12

PBKS vs SRH previous game



In the last match between these two sides Punjab Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:



Punjab Kings won by 5 runs

SunRisers Hyderabad won by 9 Wickets

Punjab Kings won by 12 Runs

SunRisers Hyderabad won by 69 Runs

SunRisers Hyderabad won by 45 Runs

PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs:



Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

