IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR Head to head Records, Punjab Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

Fresh after a morale-boosting win against the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face-off against Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming IPL fixture at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals are placed quite comfortably ahead of this game as they have 12 points from 10 matches. They just need a couple of wins to almost make it to the playoffs. However, they cannot afford to lose momentum and need to be wary of Punjab Kings, a side that will be riding high after a comprehensive win over table-toppers GT.

For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler has been in smashing form and has single-handedly been doing all the heavy lifting. He now needs captain Sanju Samson to get cracking and the rest of the middle-order to step up as well. Their big positive has been the bowling attack as it is very well-balanced.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, looked their best in the last match against Gujarat Titans. Jonny Bairstow was sent to open the innings in the last encounter and he could get another crack at this role. The inclusion of Rishi Dhawan has added a lot of balance to the team.

Take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals:

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head:

Total – 23

Punjab Kings – 9

Rajasthan Royals – 13

Tie – 1 (Punjab won in Super Over)

PBKS vs RR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 2 runs

Punjab Kings won by 4 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 12 runs

PBKS vs RR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

