Tata IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record, Punjab Kings head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil stadium on 27 March. The match will begin from 7:30 pm.

A revamped PBKS are looking to start this year’s Indian Premier League with a win. For RCB, this will the first season with Faf du Plessis as their captain. RCB may also be impacted by the absence of AB de Villiers, who had announced his retirement from the IPL after last season.

PBKS have significantly changed their team in this edition of the IPL. Helmed by Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings features Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan and Jonny Bairstow, among others. In the IPL auction this year, the team had shelled out Rs 11.50 crore for England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Rs 9.25 crore for South African bowler Kagiso Rabada. Both of these players were among the most expensive foreign players in this year's IPL auction.

PBKS vs RCB overall head-to-head:

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 28 matches to date. Out of the total, PBKS have won 15, while RCB have achieved victory in 13 matches. The team has a win percentage of 46.42 against Punjab Kings.

Previous match:

The last time the two teams faced off against each other was in the 2021 IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by just six runs. The thrilling match saw some superb bowling by PBKS’ Mohammed Shami and Moises Henriques, who scalped 3 wickets each. RCB could put up a total of only 164 on the scoreboard.

Mayank Agarwal and then-PBKS skipper KL Rahul got their team off to a good start with their 91-run partnership. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel bowled some fantastic spells and helped limit the PBKS batsmen to 158 runs, leading RCB to win the match by a mere six runs.

Last season:

RCB and PBKS played two matches against each other in the IPL 2021. Punjab Kings won the first match by a margin of 34 runs, while RCB won the second one by six runs.

