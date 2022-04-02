Tata IPL 2022: MI Vs RR Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, 2 April. This IPL encounter will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians lost to Delhi Capitals in a thrilling contest in their opening game this season. However, Rohit Sharma will be confident with the way his batters performed in the match and he would now need his bowlers to give a better account of themselves in their upcoming outing.

Mumbai Indians need Jasprit Bumrah to shrug off his under-par performance in the first match. The team will also be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after a dominating win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Sanju Samson, RR's powerful batting order had set the target of 210 runs in their last game. The team's bowling line-up then stepped up and never allowed SRH to get going in their chase. RR won the match by 61 runs. This should give them great confidence when they take on the five-time IPL champions MI.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

MI vs RR Head-to-Head:

Total – 24

24 Mumbai Indians – 13

13 Rajasthan Royals – 11

MI vs RR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

