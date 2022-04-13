Tata IPL 2022- MI Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

For the Mumbai Indians, nothing has gone as per plan and they have not yet registered a win in the 4 matches so far. Rohit Sharma and Co need to get back on track as soon as possible and gain consistency.

Despite blowing hot and cold so far in the four matches, Punjab Kings will not be an easy opponent. They have a power-packed batting line-up and they have already flexed their batting muscles on a number of occasions. However, their bowling is a cause of concern and it could well be a shoot out between two bowling attacks on a belter of pitch in Pune.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 28

Mumbai Indians – 15

Punjab Kings – 12

Tie- 1 (Punjab won in Super Over)

MI vs PBKS previous game



In the last match between these two sides, Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:



Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 9 wickets

Punjab Kings won in super over

Mumbai Indians won by 48 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh