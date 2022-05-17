Tata IPL 2022 - MI vs SRH Head to Head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Two captains, two high-class opening batters, but two struggling players – Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson will be in focus when Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai are already out of this tournament and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all but out, but Kane Williamson and his team are mathematically still in the race, but with 5 consecutive losses, they have made the task almost impossible.
However, this is the chance for both the sides to play for pride and look to end the season on a high and look at players that might serve them in the next season. While SRH’s bowling has been the highlight, Mumbai Indians will need their top order to be more consistent.
For Mumbai, Tilak Verma has been the standout performer with the bat, while Jasprit Bumrah has found his range in the last couple of matches. They will be the players who need to get the job done against SRH as well.
Take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:
MI vs SRH Head-to-Head:
MI vs SRH previous game
In the last match between these two sides, Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Last five results:
Mumbai Indians won by 42 Runs
Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs
Mumbai Indians won by 34 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI vs SRH Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
