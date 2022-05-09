MI vs KKR head to head records, Mumbai Indians head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians, having won two consecutive matches, will be high on confidence when they clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In the reverse fixture between the sides, an onslaught by Pat Cummins saw Kolkata Knight Riders thump Mumbai Indians. But the stakes and form of both teams have changed in the recent past.

Although the five-time IPL champions are out of contention for the playoffs, they can still spoil the party of Kolkata and other teams. With the newfound momentum, MI can be very dangerous in this phase of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have completely lost the plot. After a bright start, they have lost steam and come into this match after having won four out of 11 games. Although their chances of making it to the playoffs are still alive mathematically, it is highly unlikely.

There is still a lot to play for young players in this match as they need to stake a claim for the next season as the sides chalk out a combination from next year.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between MI and KKR:

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total – 30

Mumbai Indians – 22

Kolkata Knight Riders – 8

No Result – 0

MI vs KKR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the MCA Stadium, Pune, India.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 10 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 49 runs

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.