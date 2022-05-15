Tata IPL 2022 - LSG vs RR Head to head Records, Lucknow Super Giants Head-to-Head Record against Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to confirm their playoff spot when they meet Rajasthan Royals for the second time in the latest season of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The fixture will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. Both the teams are looking positive reaching the final day of the tournament this year.

While Lucknow Super Giants have already touched the magic figure of 16 points in 12 matches, Rajasthan Royals are one step behind to do the same. They are holding third place in the points tally with seven wins.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Rajasthan Royals snatched a gripping win over Lucknow by three runs. Batting first, Rajasthan put up a worth-fighting 165 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 59 runs off 36 deliveries.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, lost an early wicket of skipper KL Rahul in the very first delivery of their innings. Along with Rahul, Trent Boult also got Krishnappa Gowtham for a golden duck. Though Marcus Stoinis and Dusmantha Chameera tried hard at the end, Kuldeep Sen’s three consecutive dots in the final over did not let them reach the finishing line. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 4 major wickets and was awarded the player of the match title.

Lucknow's batting unit was a rare failure in their previous match against Gujarat Titans. Chasing down a moderate 145, the KL Rahul-led side got bowled out for 82 in 15 overs. Except for Quinton De Kock and Deepak Hooda, no batter managed to score a double-digit. Deepak Hooda was the best performer for them with a 26-ball 27.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals will eye to get themselves back on the winning track after coming off a disappointing defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game. They failed to defend a target of 161 runs as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner smashed the Trent Boult-led bowling unit with 89 and 52 runs respectively. They need to win the upcoming match to be one step ahead of the other playoff contenders.

LSG vs RR Head-to-Head:

Match played: 01

Lucknow Super Giants: 00

Rajasthan Royals: 01

No result: 00

LSG vs RR Previous Game Result:

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 10 April 2022.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie vd Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen