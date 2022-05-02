Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping to snap a five-game losing run when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR, being led by ex-Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer this season, got off to a promising start with three wins in their first four games. The two-time champions though, have fallen far behind in the points table since that promising start, losing five games in a row including a narrow seven-run loss in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan, the side they face on Monday.

Rajasthan themselves are coming on the back of a defeat, suffering a five-wicket loss on Saturday at the hands of Mumbai Indians, who collected their first win of the season in their ninth attempt. Rajasthan were restricted to 158/6 after being asked to bat, with Suryakumar Yadav (51) and N Tilak Varma (35) laying the foundation for the victory with an 81-run third-wicket stand. Mumbai eventually got home with four balls to spare, with all-rounder Tim David providing the finishing touch with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.

RR currently are sitting at the third spot on the IPL 2022 table with six wins from nine outings. KKR, on the other hand, are eighth on the table with just six points in nine games, desperately needing a win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four at the end of the group stage alive.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the upcoming match is concerned:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 May 2022.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm on Monday. The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores updates and live commentary of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

