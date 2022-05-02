Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head to head records, Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals

Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head to head records, Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be desperate for a win when they clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming Indian Premier League encounter. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, 2 May.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have lost their last five matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match on a five-game losing streak. They lost their last fixture against the Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost to the Mumbai Indians in their last outing. They would be keen to bounce back and take decisive steps to ensure qualification into the playoffs.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have won six and lost three out of their nine matches this season so far and are looking pretty solid for the playoffs with 12 points under their belt. There are a lot of worries, on the other hand, for the Kolkata Knight Riders as their openers have not gotten off to bright starts. The Kolkata-based franchise needs contributions from other players as well.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between KKR and RR:

KKR vs RR head-to-head:

Total – 25
Kolkata Knight Riders – 13
Rajasthan Royals – 10
Tie- 2

KKR vs RR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, India.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 7 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 86 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 60 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 37 runs

KKR vs RR probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Updated Date: May 02, 2022 11:27:14 IST

