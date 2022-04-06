Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Head to head Record, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

Tata IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Head to head Record, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

  • April 6th, 2022
  • 9:12:28 IST

Last season’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 6 April.

Players of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate a wicket during match 8 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 1 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Under Shreyas Iyer, KKR has won two out of three games so far and look a well-balanced unit. The captain has been in good form and the bowlers, led by Umesh Yadav, have been on point. Andre Russell showed his power in the last match and this could make his side a lot more confident.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have made a rather disappointing start to their campaign. In two closely fought games, they have gone down to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Their bowlers and the middle order need to step up. If Suryakumar Yadav is fit enough to play, it will give the side much-needed depth in the batting order.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians:

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head:

Total matches player – 29
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 7
Matches won by Mumbai Indians – 22

KKR vs MI previous game

In the last match between the two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 10 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 49 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets

KKR vs MI Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

April 06, 2022

