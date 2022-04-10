Tata IPL 2022 - KKR vs DC Head to head Records, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Delhi Capitals

The Indian Premier League 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals this Sunday. This match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR are in form and top the points table with six points in four matches, and will hope to build on the momentum gained thus far in the tournament. In the last match, despite having a bad day with the ball, Pat Cummins was absolutely brilliant with the bat as he scored a half century in just 14 balls. Venkatesh Iyer too found form in the last match and this should give the side a lot of confidence in this match against the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals have a few problems to sort out, their batting being the most prominent one. Rishabh Pant has to start firing and they need a good finisher to power their innings.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head:

Total matches played– 29

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders– 16

Matches won by Delhi Capitals– 12

No result – 1

KKR vs DC previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 3 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 3 Wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 7 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 Runs

Delhi Capitals won by 18 Runs

KKR vs DC Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje