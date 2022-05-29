Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Tata IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to Head Records, Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

It will be a re-match of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match when Gujarat Titans clash with the Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. GT will get the privilege of playing in the front of their home crowd but RR, on the other hand, would hope a change in venue will bring them luck.

Gujarat Titans players celebrate their win against Rajasthan Royals during Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on 24 May, 2022. Sportzpics

RR does not have a good record against GT. In the two matches that they have played against each other in this year's IPL, GT have emerged on the winning side on both occasions.

RR captain Sanju Samson will be hoping to change that in the biggest match of the tournament. If Jos Buttler fires at the top as he did in Qualifier 2 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore then RR's chances will be bright. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal along with captain Samson will look to support Buttler by playing important knocks.

RR's biggest challenge will be to see off Mohammed Shami with the new ball and then tackle Rashid Khan in the middle. Buttler had played Shami well but he was very subdued against Rashid.

RR's bowling attack will also be under the scanner after being taken to the cleaners by David Miller and Hardik Pandya the last time these two sides met.

GT vs RR Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 2
Gujarat Titans: 2
Rajasthan Royals: 0
No Results: 0

GT vs RR last encounter

In the last match played between these two sides, GT beat RR by 7 wickets at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on 24 May.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Praisdh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 09:50:01 IST

