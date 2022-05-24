IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to head Record, Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

After a gruelling 70 league matches, Indian Premier League 2022 is finally reached its climax where four teams have qualified for the playoffs. The top two ranked teams of IPL 2022 — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — will meet in the Qualifier 1 to mark the beginning of playoffs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals desperately need Jos Buttler to return to his best. The England opener, still the orange cap holder by some distance, has gone off the boil a bit in the last few games. He hasn't managed to get a significant score in the last five league games and would be eager to deliver against GT.

The importance of the Qualifier 1 is immense. The loser of this GT vs RR match will get another chance to advance to the final but ideally, both these sides would look to ensure direct qualification for this year's final by winning this match.

GT will take confidence from their victory against the Royals in the league stage. In that match on 14 April, GT notched up 192 for 4 riding a sparkling half-century by captain Hardik Pandya. The right-hander was the top scorer for GT with an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls. GT pacers Yash Dayal and Lockier Ferguson then picked up 3 wickets apiece to stop RR to 155 for 9 and win the match by 37 runs.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head:

Match played: 01

Gujarat Titans: 01

Rajasthan Royals: 00

No result: 00

GT vs RR Previous Game Result:

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Mumbai on 14 April 2022.

GT vs RR Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.