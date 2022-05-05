Tata IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Head to head Records, Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals have had a topsy-turvy ride this season. Despite having one of the most-balanced squads, they have failed to win matches consistently and as a result are grappling to hold on to a top four finish. However, they have a chance to jump back into the reckoning when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will still be smarting from their loss after five successive wins and hence, they too are involved in the mid-table muddle. They are looking a well-balanced squad and now would want to be at their best against Delhi Capitals.

There will be added pressure on Kane Williamson as the SRH captain has not been in the best of forms this season.

Rahul Tripathi too needs to be more consistent and along with Abhishek Sharma, SRH would ideally want to lay a perfect platform for the likes of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle order.

A take a look at the head-to-head numbers between DC and SRH:

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Total – 20

Delhi Capitals – 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 11

No Result – 0

DC vs SRH previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets

Delhi Capitals won in Super Over (2 Wickets)

Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 88 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 15 runs

DC vs SRH Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

