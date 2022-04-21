Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

A confident Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have three wins from six matches. They hammered Punjab Kings in the last match.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, scored 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and managed to sneak home in the final over in what proved to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

Jos Buttler, who smashed a 61-ball 103 against KKR, will remain the key for Rajasthan. With the ball, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick in the last match and also a five-wicket haul.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kona Srikar-Bharat, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay- Singh, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

