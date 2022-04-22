Tata IPL 2022 - DC vs RR Head to head Records, Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals would like to continue their winning run when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League match on Friday. This fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams come into this match after notching up comprehensive victories and will enter the field with great confidence.

For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have been amongst the runs while Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have been good with the ball.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, looked very powerful in their win over Punjab Kings. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have been superb as openers while Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been amongst the wickets.

A take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

DC vs RR Head-to-Head:

Total – 24

24 Delhi Capitals – 12

12 Rajasthan Royals – 12

DC vs RR previous game

In the last match between these two sides Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 33 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets

DC vs RR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal