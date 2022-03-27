Tata IPL 2022: DC vs MI head-to-head record, Delhi Capitals head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians

Tata IPL 2022, DC vs MI head-to-head record: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai army are all set to begin their journey in IPL 2022 as Mumbai Indians face Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the second match of the tournament on 27 March. The match will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 3:00 pm.

After facing the lows last year, Mumbai Indians are looking for a fresh start and Delhi Capitals are still hoping to lift their maiden IPL title this year. Five times title holders Mumbai Indians could not make it to the playoffs last year as they lost out on the net run rate. Delhi Capitals topped the table but came faltered in the playoffs and finished third at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is the highest pick among 21 players MI bought in this year's IPL auction as he became the costliest player of the mega auction with a price tag of Rs 15.25 Cr. Delhi Capitals bought some key players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Shardul Thakur to strengthen their squad this year. Shardul Thakur is their biggest buy for Rs 10.75 Cr.

Overall head-to-head:

In 30 encounters between both teams in IPL history so far, 16 games have been won by Mumbai Indians and the rest 14 by Delhi Capitals. In 2020, Delhi lost to Mumbai by five wickets.

Previous five matches:

In the past five matches between both the teams, Mumbai Indians won three of them. But in the previous edition, Delhi was the most promising team with their young squad, and they overpowered Mumbai Indians in both of the league matches.

Players likely to miss the clash:

Mumbai Indians: Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the opening match due to his thumb injury suffered in the final T20 against West Indies. England pacer Jofra Archer is also out for the 2022 season as he is still recovering from his elbow injury.

Delhi Capitals: A number of big players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, and Mustafizur Rahman from Delhi Capitals are also out from the opening game. Another concern for the Capitals is the hip and back issue of pacer Anrich Nortje.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram