Tata IPL 2022: DC vs KKR head to head records, Delhi Capitals head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders started this edition of the Indian Premier League with a bang. But they seem to have lost their way in recent games. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise will be looking to shrug off their losing streak when they clash with Delhi Capitals.

Both these sides need to make sure they don't fall too far behind in the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals come into this match after a tough loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match and now need to brush that No ball controversy aside and look to put their best foot forward. They are placed seventh on the points table with three wins in seven games.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are still struggling to find a solid playing combination. They come into this match on the back of four consecutive losses and a lot of pressure will be on their top order to start scoring runs. Shreyas Iyer needs to find consistency and the others need to step up and support Andre Russell who's been fighting a lone battle most of the times.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total – 31

Delhi Capitals – 14

Kolkata Knight Riders – 16

No result - 1

DC vs KKR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 3 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 runs

DC vs KKR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram