Tata IPL 2022 - CSK Vs SRH Head-to-Head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ravindra Jadeja's stint as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings has not got off to a good start. The yellow army has lost all three of its matches so far. While the team's batting has looked good in patches, their bowling attack has been unable to cope with the absence of Deepak Chahar. Their bowlers need to do a lot better, if they take on SRH, which boasts of hitters like Washington Sundar, Nicolas Pooran and Aiden Markram.
On the other hand, Kane Williamson's SRH are also low on confidence after successive losses to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. SRH need to sort out their batting order and have to be far more aggressive in the powerplay. In their last match, Nicholas Pooran looked capable of scoring big runs and if he gets on a roll, SRH will be well-served.
A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between CSK vs SRH:
CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head:
Total – 16
Chennai Super Kings – 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 4
CSK vs SRH previous game
In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Last five results:
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 runs
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
CSK vs SRH Probable XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Click here for full IPL 2022 coverage
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
From hereon, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer can begin shaping his own team, while it seems a long, arduous road ahead for Ravindra Jadeja and CSK.
Stephen Fleming said the CSK captaincy transition from MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja has gone nicely.
Mumbai Indians needs to perform far better when they take on a confident RCB. For starters, captain Rohit Sharma has to be more consistent – so far he has scores of 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.