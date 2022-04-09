Tata IPL 2022 - CSK Vs SRH Head-to-Head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The first game of the Saturday's doubleheader is going to be an interesting one. Two struggling sides, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will try their best to come out of their slump and secure their first win of this edition of the Indian Premier League. This match, scheduled for 9 April, will be played at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja's stint as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings has not got off to a good start. The yellow army has lost all three of its matches so far. While the team's batting has looked good in patches, their bowling attack has been unable to cope with the absence of Deepak Chahar. Their bowlers need to do a lot better, if they take on SRH, which boasts of hitters like Washington Sundar, Nicolas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson's SRH are also low on confidence after successive losses to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. SRH need to sort out their batting order and have to be far more aggressive in the powerplay. In their last match, Nicholas Pooran looked capable of scoring big runs and if he gets on a roll, SRH will be well-served.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between CSK vs SRH:

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head:



Total – 16

Chennai Super Kings – 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 4

CSK vs SRH previous game



In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:



Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

CSK vs SRH Probable XIs:



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

