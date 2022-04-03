IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Head to head record, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to return to winning ways when they meet at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 3 April. While CSK lost to Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling contest in the last match, skipper Ravindra Jadeja will be confident with the way his batters performed in his previous game.

Punjab Kings too lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders as their bowlers were smashed around the park by Andre Russell. However, it was their batting failure that brought about their downfall. Their batters had chased down 206 against RCB in their opening match and they could consider it as rare off day against KKR. Their batting looks strong, and on a good day, they can take apart any bowling attack. This is where they hold the edge against a rather inexperienced Chennai Super Kings bowling line-up.

CSK are highly dependent on Dwayne Bravo and spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. For Punjab, the bowling revolves around Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar.

Take a look at the head-to-head numbers between CSK and PBKS:

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head:



Total – 25

Chennai Super Kings – 15

Punjab Kings – 9

One match ended in a tie which was won by PBKS in the Super Over..

CSK vs PBKS previous game



Punjab Kings won the game against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results: