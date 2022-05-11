Tata IPL 2022 - CSK vs MI Head to head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni be able to weave his magic and do the unthinkable for Chennai Super Kings? This will be the question in every CSK's fans' mind when Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter. The CSK vs MI match is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

CSK are at number 9 in IPL 2022 points table with just 8 points in 11 matches. They would need a miracle to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs from here on. But then again, they have Dhoni, the man known to pull off miracles for fun.

CSK have to win their remaining three matches with big margins like they did in their last match against DC and then hope the other results go in their favour so that they can somehow sneak into the playoffs as the fourth-ranked side.

MI would like to spoil their party by ending all of CSK's hopes on Thursday itself. The Rohit Sharma-led side are already out of the competition and they now would look to end the tournament on a high.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record

Total Matches: 35

Mumbai Indians: 20

Chennai Super Kings: 15

No Result: 0

Last encounter

In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in Mumbai in the early part of this season.

Last 5 matches

Chennai Super Kings won by 3 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

