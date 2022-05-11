Tata IPL 2022 - CSK vs MI Head to head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni be able to weave his magic and do the unthinkable for Chennai Super Kings? This will be the question in every CSK's fans' mind when Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter. The CSK vs MI match is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
CSK are at number 9 in IPL 2022 points table with just 8 points in 11 matches. They would need a miracle to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs from here on. But then again, they have Dhoni, the man known to pull off miracles for fun.
CSK have to win their remaining three matches with big margins like they did in their last match against DC and then hope the other results go in their favour so that they can somehow sneak into the playoffs as the fourth-ranked side.
MI would like to spoil their party by ending all of CSK's hopes on Thursday itself. The Rohit Sharma-led side are already out of the competition and they now would look to end the tournament on a high.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record
Total Matches: 35
Mumbai Indians: 20
Chennai Super Kings: 15
No Result: 0
Last encounter
In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in Mumbai in the early part of this season.
Last 5 matches
Chennai Super Kings won by 3 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs
Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) forged a 182-run opening stand while Mukesh Choudhary led the way among the bowlers with a haul of 4/46 as Chennai Super Kings handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a 13-run loss to collect their third win of the season.
MS Dhoni was seen sharing some tips with Delhi Capitals players after the Sunday IPL 2022 match.
Former CSK all-rounder Shane Watson felt ‘a bit sorry ‘ for Jadeja, whose extra responsibility of captaincy affected his performance. Jadeja has managed just five wickets and 116 runs from 10 matches this season.