Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR highlights: KKR win by 6 wickets

Umesh Yadav is named the Man of the Match for his figures of 4-0-20-2.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|131/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.55
|133/4 (18.3 ov) - R/R 7.19
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shreyas Iyer (C)
|not out
|20
|19
|1
|0
|Sheldon Jackson (W)
|not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adam Milne
|2.3
|0
|19
|0
|Dwayne Bravo
|4
|0
|20
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 123/4 (17.3)
|
10 (10) R/R: 10
Shreyas Iyer (C) 7(3)
Sheldon Jackson (W) 3(3)
|
Sam Billings 25(22) S.R (113.63)
c Tushar Deshpande b Dwayne Bravo
Umesh Yadav is named the Man of the Match for his figures of 4-0-20-2.
A clinical performance from KKR. Their bowlers set the platform by restricting CSK to just 131 on a good batting wicket. Umesh Yadav led the way with two early wickets. The other bowlers chipped in with wickets and frugal overs as CSK never got any momentum going. But then Dhoni and Jadeja got together to provide late surge, stitching a 57-ball unbeaten 70 run stand to help CSK to a respectable total.
Chasing the target, Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a brisk start. Rahane played well for his 34-ball 44 while the others chipped in with 20s to take KKR past the finish line easily.
KKR WIN! Shreyas Iyer finishes it off in style with a FOUR. KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets. Iyer swips it away through the leg side off Milne for a FOUR to hit the winning runs.
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/4 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 14 , Sheldon Jackson (W) 2)
A good over from Bravo. He got the wicket of Billings via the slower one. But KKR are already in a good position and need just 6 off two overs.
OUT! Bravo gets his third. Billings heaves a slower one straight to deep mid-wicket.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 12 , Sam Billings 25)
Billings has made it easier for KKR. He ended the boundary drought with a FOUR off Bravo, via the slog sweep and then a SIX over deep mid-wicket off Jadeja. 18 runs off the last 2 overs. KKR cruising now. Need 10 off 18 balls.
SIX! KKR nearing victory now. Billings dances down and hammers it over deep mid-wicket off Jadeja. Just 12 needed off 21.
FOUR! A boundary finally for KKR. Slower and shrort outside off, Billings gets down and slog sweeps it over square leg.
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 104/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 8 , Sam Billings 11)
A bit easy for KKR right now. They are getting the quota of runs that's needed per over. 6 runs off the Jadeja over. 28 needed off 30 balls.
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 6 , Sam Billings 7)
A decent over from Santner. He conceded 5 runs in the over. CSK lost a review in that over as the umpire turned an LBW appeal down while Billings looked to reverse sweep one. Replays showed it had hit Billings' gloves. CSK are building up some pressure but KKR still pretty much in driver's seat with less than 6 runs required an over. 34 needed off 36 balls.
OUT! A soft dismissal. Rahane departs. A big wicket for CSK. A touch short on middle and leg, Rahane gets back and whips it straight to short mid-wicket where Jadeja takes a good reflex catch.
OUT! Bravo strikes straightaway. Venkatesh Iyer is caught behind. Length delivery outside off, wide, Iyer chases for a booming drive but ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper.
OUT! Russell strikes. Dube is caught at short mid-wicket. Short on middle and leg from Russell, Dube goes for a pull but is late onto it. He ends up miscuing it to short mid-wicket where the fielder takes a dolly. CSK is real trouble.
OUT! Run out! Misunderstanding between Jadeja and Rayudu and Rayudu is gone. Jadeja clips it to the leg side and they set off for a single. But then Jadeja sees the filder charging towards it so stops and sends Rayudu back. The fielder is quick onto the throw and the bowler clips the bails off. Rayudu is out of the frame. CSK crumbling here.
OUT! Brilliant work from Jackson behind the wicket. Chakaravarthy as Uthappa stumped. It's on the leg stump and further spinning down the leg side, Uthappa comes forward to flick and in process gets out of the crease as he misses. Jackson clips the bails off in a flash. The third umpire gives it out.
OUT! Umesh gets his second wicket. Conway is caught at mid on. Good length delivery on middle and leg, Conway charges down the track and looks to loft it over mid on but doesn't connect it well. Helps it straight into the hands of the mid on fielder.
OUT! Umesh strikes early. Ruturaj Gaikwad is caught at 1st slip. It's a good length delivery outside off, a touch wide and tailing away. Gaikwad chases it for a slash but ends up getting an outside edge. Nitish Rana at first slip takes a very good reflex catch.
Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its biggest season on Saturday, with a galaxy of top names and two new franchises expanding the world's richest cricket competition to 10 teams for its 15th edition.
But crowds in the cricket-mad nation will, initially at least, be limited to 25 per cent capacity with group games restricted to four venues, one in Pune and two in Mumbai and one in Navi Mumbai.
The venues for the three playoff matches and the 29 May final are yet to be announced.
The teams will be divided into two groups of five, based on their previous IPL records, for a 70-match regular season that promises to be the first completed entirely in India since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament kicks off with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
Four-time IPL winners Chennai said Thursday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja after making the team one of the most successful since the league started in 2008.
Here's all you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 fixture:
When is the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match?
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 26 March 2022.
What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match start?
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 be played?
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where can you watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 on TV and online?
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com for commentary and live scores from the match.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam.
With AFP inputs
