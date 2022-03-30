Tata IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR Head to head Record, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Kolkata Knight Riders

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, 30, March. This match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

RCB come into this match after losing their opening game against Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, were dominant in their win over Chennai Super Kings as they clinched the match by six wickets.

The surface at the DY Patil Stadium proved to be a belter for the batters and the ground also has short boundaries. Dew is likely here and the team batting second may have an advantage.

Take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total – 29

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 16

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore – 13

KKR have had a slight upper hand winning 16 of the 29 matches against RCB.

RCB vs KKR previous game:

In the last match between these two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. The two teams met in the Eliminator where KKR restriced RCB to just 138/7. Mystery spinner Sunil Narine picked up four wickets. RCB battled hard but in the end KKR held their nerve and chased it down in the last over.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 9 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 82 runs

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy